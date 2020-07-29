Serious Crash on State Highway 1 in Okaihau

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are in attendance at single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Okaihau which occurred at around 6.44am.
The vehicle involved has reportedly crashed into a ditch.
Sadly, one person has died at the scene while another has sustained serious injuries.
The injured occupant is being airlifted to hospital.
State Highway 1 is currently closed between Wehirua Road and Waiare Road with diversions being put in place.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and a Police investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice