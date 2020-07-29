Construction on the eagerly awaited Beltway Cycleway to begin - Council

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 11:31

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry and Associate Minister of Transport Hon Julie Anne Genter turned the first sod today to mark the start of the much-anticipated Beltway Cycleway

Campbell Barry says the cycling ‘spine’, which will eventually extend between Seaview and Taita, is a watershed moment for the community.

"This project started off with the community recognising the need for safer areas for all means of transport. The Beltway Cycleway is an example of what can happen when the people of Lower Hutt and Council partner together, and I want to thank the Government and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for allowing this project to eventuate into reality," says Mayor Barry.

"Not only will the Cycleway be a fantastic feature for Lower Hutt, it represents our commitment to improving safety for cyclists and walkers as we move forward with our integrated transport plan throughout the region."

With an estimated 8 month build-time, the new 2.5m wide off-road sealed and separated cycleway will provide cyclists safe access from Waterloo to The River Trail at Taita.

The pathway will also boost access to existing and future cycling connections including the recently announced Knights Road pathway trial - part of the Innovating Streets programme.

"We want to encourage our people to get out their bikes or walk more, but we know this will only happen if we supply them safe, reliable options. The Beltway Cycleway certainly provides our people the opportunity to get our more, and do so safely," says Mayor Barry

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Emma Speight says the Beltway is the latest in a line of projects to be delivered in partnership with Hutt City Council - with more to come.

"Together with Hutt City Council, we are delivering projects large and small that will make it safer and easier to get around on a bike or on foot. These projects will link communities within the Hutt and provide greater options for commuting around the Wellington region" says Ms Speight.

The cycleway is designed to complement the recently completed Te Hikoi Ararewa (Wainuiomata Hill Shared Path) and the upcoming Te Ara Tupua and Eastern Bays Shared Path.

The Central and Northern sections of the Beltway are a $7 million project jointly funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (51%) and Hutt City Council (49%).

Today’s event marked the start of construction on the Central and Northern sections, which will run from north of Waterloo Station to the Hutt River at Taita. The Southern and Waterloo Station sections are still at the design stage.