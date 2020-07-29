Serious crash on State Highway 1 in Riverlands - NZ Police

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 15:05

Emergency services are responding to report of a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Riverlands, Marlborough.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sheffield St around 1.30pm.

Early indications suggest one person may have been seriously injured.

State Highway one is currently closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.