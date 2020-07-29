Auckland projects in NZ Upgrade Programme are closer to construction - NZTA

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 15:34

Two major Auckland projects in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme have moved closer to construction with the release of tender documents.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has issued the Registration of Interest, to allow shortlisting for construction companies to build stage one of the Southern Motorway improvements between Papakura to Drury South. The first stage of the $423 million project is expected to begin later this year.

For the Penlink connection from the Northern Motorway (SH1) to the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, consultancy companies have been asked to tender for professional service contracts to support finalising design plans for construction which is expected to start in late 2021.

The Auckland projects are part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme’s $6.8 billion investment to save lives, get our cities moving and boost productivity in the country’s growth areas.

"These are important steps towards getting on with building these important projects, which will improve people’s journeys and support Auckland as it grows," says Waka Kotahi General Manager Transport Services Brett Gliddon.

"The upgrade programme will play a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy. The projects will support and create jobs, as well boost productivity by improving reliability and transport choice."

The other NZ Upgrade Programme projects for Auckland are also making good progress.

The Northern Pathway from Westhaven to Akoranga, a long-awaited walking and cycling connection across the Waitemata Harbour, was listed as a project for fast track consenting and is on schedule to award a construction alliance contract later this year.

Feedback from recent public engagement and technical investigations are being used to help select a final route for Mill Road. The upgrade will provide a safer and more reliable connection between Manukau and Drury South. The project will support significant growth in the area, with an extra 120,000 people expected to live there during the next 30 years.

About SH1 Papakura to Drury South

The improvements on the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Papakura and Drury South will improve travel reliability and support significant residential and employment growth in the southern Auckland region.

The $423 million project will connect with capacity improvements on the Southern Motorway between Manukau and Papakura, extending the benefits through improved traffic flow and reduced peak time congestion further south. Tis will see a third lane provided for both directions along 8km of SH1, an upgraded interchange at Drury and replacement bridges over the motorway. A separated shared walking and cycling path will run alongside the motorway.

Construction is planned to start later this year and be completed towards the end of 2025.