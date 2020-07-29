Name release: House fire in McLeans Island - NZ Police

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 16:45

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a fire at a Conservators Road, McLeans Island address on Monday 27 August.

He was Robert William Jones, 69.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Fire and Emergency NZ and Police have completed a scene examination at the property, and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.