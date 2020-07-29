Celebration flowers for putting up rates, 'tone deaf' - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 17:14

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is labelling Councillors ‘tone deaf’ for buying Council finance committee chair Desley Simpson flowers to celebrate her efforts in passing the 2020/21 "emergency budget" which hikes rates by 3.5% and operating costs by 4.76%.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokeswoman Jo Holmes said: "It is incredible that while ratepayers are hurting under the financial strain of COVID, Councillors in their ivory tower are congratulating themselves for putting up rates. It shows that they have no idea of the economic reality being faced by Aucklanders."

"Councillors claim they are ‘cutting back’. In fact the final budget increases the Council’s operating budget by 4.76%, a change of 0.01% from the 4.77% initially proposed. It’s peanuts, and demonstrates the lack of leadership by elected officials. It’s certainly not worth a floral celebration."