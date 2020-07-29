Waikato Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 21:58

The stars have aligned for one lucky Lotto player from the Waikato after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

