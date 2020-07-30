Saint Alice joins Eat My Lunch to feed Kiwi kids

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 11:11

In response to escalating concerns of an increased number of children going to school hungry in the post-Covid economy, Viaduct restaurant Saint Alice has joined forces with Eat My Lunch on their social mission to ensure no Kiwi kids goes hungry at school.

"We continue to hear reports that the demand for food in schools is multiplying. With so many children and families struggling, we want to do our bit and give back where we can. Partnering with Eat My Lunch felt like the best place to start,"says Saint Alice co-owner, Callum O’Brien.

Eat My Lunch General Manager, Kellie Burbidge says the need for support is growing.

"Our schools are telling us pre-Covid food insecurity was approximately 10%, post-Covid this is reaching up to 40%, so we know we have a lot more to do."

For the month of August, Saint Alice will give a school lunch through the Eat My Lunch programme for every woodfired pizza sold.

"Our target is 1000 lunches for kids in Auckland, but ultimately we want to contribute as much support towards the cause, 1000 is really the minimum," Callum added.