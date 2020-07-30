Include Fire and Emergency in burn-off plans in Canterbury - FENZ

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 11:48

High-country land managers around Canterbury are being asked to talk with Fire and Emergency as they start making their burn-off plans.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bruce Janes says alerting Fire and Emergency about a planned burn benefits everyone.

"While we are proud of our working relationships with most high-country farmers, we are keen to help educate those who haven’t managed many burn-offs before."

"We’d like farmers to talk to us early on in their burn preparations. We have the expertise and experience to help with picking the right days to burn and planning where and how they burn on their land.

"We can help ensure the burn off is managed effectively and safely which reduces the risk of it getting out of control."

Fire is a key tool for high country farmers with burns often occurring in autumn and spring.

Farmers undertake burn-offs to clear land, prepare it for replanting, property maintenance and to increase accessibility for stock movement.

Fire and Emergency understands the need to prepare land with fire but also wants to ensure everyone impacted is notified.

"We encourage land managers to tell their neighbours of planned burns.

"Telling those living around you avoids locals believing a wildfire may have broken out.

"Alerting us to planned burns also reduces the risk of our crews getting called out to unnecessarily," says Mr Janes says.

"We are here to help."

"If people have any questions about undertaking a burn-off they should call Fire and Emergency on 0800 371 3600