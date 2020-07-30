Puhoi Road closure for deck panel installation at Arawhiti ki Puhoi Viaduct

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 11:56

Ara TÅ«hono -PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Project

NX2 would like to let people traveling through the PÅ«hoi area know that they are starting night works to install deck panels on the Arawhiti ki PÅ«hoi viaduct across PÅ«hoi Road.

For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night. A small section of PÅ«hoi Road will be closed for up to 3 weeks, from Sunday 02 August to Thursday 20 August between 9:30pm to 4:00am. Signposted detours and stop/go traffic management will be in place.

As the detours will add a considerable amount of time to your journey, we encourage you to plan your travel for outside the closure hours, where possible. The dates are weather dependant and may be postponed if necessary.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the closure and thank you for your understanding while we complete this important work.

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

Read more about Ara TÅ«hono -PÅ«hoi to Warkworth on our website nx2group.com. Map showing PÅ«hoi Road closure location