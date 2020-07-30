Government funding fast-tracks sports hub project - council

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 13:09

The comprehensive redevelopment of Upper Hutt’s sporting and recreation hub is set to be fast-tracked thanks to a $12 million funding boost from the Government.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this morning that the second phase of Council’s Maidstone Park Sports Hub upgrade is the latest project to benefit from Government funding, after being put forward by Upper Hutt City Council as a potential shovel ready project earlier this year.

The redevelopment will create a multi-purpose sports park that will be a focal point for recreation in the city, with a mix of new and upgraded clubrooms, facilities and associated infrastructure, and that has the potential to provide an ongoing economic boost to the city.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy was delighted to be able to bring the next phase of the redevelopment forward thanks to this funding commitment.

"We’re excited and thankful to receive this funding support from the Government as sport is a vital part of our community.

"With the first stage being completed we were looking forward to fast tracking Stage Two and this funding will now allow us to do it.

"Bringing the completion of this project forward will enable us to tie it into the imminent Maidstone Max playground upgrade, and reposition all of Maidstone Park as a prominent regional attraction.

"Once finished the two projects will bring more of our popular sporting codes and recreation activities together and continue our long-established legacy of developing Upper Hutt sporting legends."

The upgrade will also address the issue of ageing sporting infrastructure in Upper Hutt and help support the sport sector’s continued recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

It’s expected the redevelopment will provide both a shorter term and longer term economic boost to the city, both in the form of jobs in the construction phase and drawing visitors to what will become a prominent attraction.

With nearby rail and road links and leisure, entertainment and hospitality offerings, the site has the potential to become a totally unique, economically sustainable sports and leisure destination within the Wellington region.

Bringing together a number of sporting facilities at a centralised Sports Hub, and creating partnerships between groups provides the opportunity to consolidate facilities and the operation to be more sustainable and efficient for the future.

The redevelopment design will be finalised in the coming months after consultation and engagement with sporting groups, other potential users and the wider community that will be using the facilities.

The Maidstone Park Sports Hub project is major project planned in Upper Hutt City Councils 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP).

Stage One of the project was completed in 2019 with the completion of sand-based rugby fields, with the Stage Two development originally planned for 2023.