Sir Julius Vogel Awards for best NZ speculative fiction presented

The 2020 Sir Julius Vogel Awards have been presented at CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).
The Awards recognise excellence and achievement by New Zealanders, both amateur and professional, in the science fiction, fantasy and horror genres. They are usually presented at New Zealand's National Science Fiction Convention which this year, is hosted as part of CoNZealand.
Voting was open to members of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand (SFFANZ) and members of CoNZealand.
A closed, in-person ceremony was held in Wellington on July 26, and streamed as part of CoNZealand’s programme.
SFFANZ president John Toon said, "It's always a pleasure and an honour to showcase some of the best contemporary New Zealand science fiction and fantasy, and especially so this year, with the eyes of international fandom on us. On behalf of SFFANZ, hearty congratulations to all this year's Sir Julius Vogel Award winners and nominees."
SFFANZ congratulate all the winners and nominees and look forward to honouring more of New Zealand's talent in 2021.
Professional Awards Section
Best Novel - Adult
The Dawnhounds by Sascha Stronach (Little Hook Press)
Best Novel - Young Adult
The Clockill and the Thief by Gareth Ward (Walker Books Australia)
Best Short Story
"A Shriek Across The Sky" by Casey Lucas
(Sponge Magazine)
Best Novella/Novelette
From A Shadow Grave by Andi C. Buchanan
(Paper Road Press)
Best Collected Work
Year’s Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction and Fantasy, Vol 1 Edited by Marie Hodgkinson (Paper Road Press)
Best Professional Artwork
Vivienne To - Cover of Dragon Pearl, by Yoon Ha Lee (Rick Riordan Presents)
Best Dramatic Presentation - Long Form
Dr Who: The Elysian Blade, David Bishop
Best Professional Publication
Swords: The Webcomic, Matthew Wills
Fan Awards Section
Best Fan Production /Publication
Plant Life, Laya Rose
Best Fan Writing
"Sitrep", Alex Lindsay
Best Fan Artwork
Deet, Laya Rose
Special Awards
Best New Talent
Sascha Stronach
Services to Fandom
Grace Bridges
Services to Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror
Melanie Harding-Shaw
