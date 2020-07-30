Serious crash on State Highway 2 in Takapau - NZ Police

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 19:40

Emergency services are responding to report of a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Takapau, Hawke's Bay.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 6pm.

Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries and another person has minor injuries.

Serious crash unit has been notified.

The road is currently closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.