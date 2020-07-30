Diversions in place following fatal crash

|
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay.
The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at 5.55pm.
A second person was seriously injured and has been transported to hospital by helicopter.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions are in place.
