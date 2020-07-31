End of July and start of August warmer than average - WeatherWatch

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 09:39

Temperatures in the days and nights ahead will be over 8 degrees above normal in parts of Australia while NZ has many regions 4 to 8 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

In New Zealand it's the South Island in particular that is leaning warmer than average but northern areas are also affected.

Two giant high pressure systems over each country will feed mild airflows across both NZ and Aussie. The placements of these two highs are contributing sub-tropical airflows into regions that don't aways get them in the depths of winter. For NZ that's the South Island and for Australia that's the south west corner down towards the Southern Ocean.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says the last day of July and the first few days of August will continue this way.