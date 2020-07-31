Invercargill Police investigate aggravated robbery

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 11:35

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Stuart Harvey:

Invercargill Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Dee Street business last night.

Two male offenders, one reportedly armed with a firearm, entered the Night'n Day store just before 9.30pm.

A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.

This person is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The pair took a small quantity of cash before leaving in a vehicle which was later located abandoned nearby.

Police are speaking to a number of witnesses but encourage anyone who hasn't made contact with Police to come forward.

Vicitm Support is being arranged for the people affected by this offending.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released once enquiries have been progressed.