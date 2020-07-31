Youth arrested following search warrant, Opunake

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 12:05

Statement to be attributed to Inspector Belinda Dewar, Taranaki Area Commander:

Taranaki Police have arrested a youth following a search warrant at an Opunake address yesterday.

The youth appeared in the Hawera Youth Court yesterday charged with various drug offences following the location and seizure of a substantial quantity of MDMA and LSD.

The youth has been remanded on bail to appear later in the year.

These drugs are incredibly harmful and dangerous, and they have no place in our community.

Police are committed to investigating drug offending, and holding those responsible for supplying and dealing drugs to account.

Anyone with information about drug offending or other criminal activity is urged to contact Police on 105, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.