PETA offers to shout climate hunger striker a vegan feast

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 12:32

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering to shout David Goldsmith - whose three-week hunger strike for climate change outside Parliament House in Wellington is about to end - his choice of a delicious vegan feast to celebrate his achievement.

Goldsmith's mission is to raise awareness of the global climate and ecological crisis. PETA notes the overwhelming evidence that the consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy contributes to climate change and how important it is not to ignore findings that animal agriculture contributes 49% of greenhouse-gas emissions in New Zealand.

"It takes courage to stand up for the planet the way David has, and we hope that rewarding him with a planet-friendly feast will help New Zealanders realise the devastating link between animal agriculture and the climate crisis," says PETA spokesperson Emily Rice. "It's important that he keep fighting for the planet after his strike ends - and there's no simpler way to do so than by eating vegan."

The EA2019 found that increased pastureland (40%) coupled with a 70% increase in the size of the national dairy herd is contributing to the nation's damaging nitrogen levels, while ruminant animals, such as sheep (who outnumber human New Zealanders six to one), emit methane - which is almost 30 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2.

The United Nations has stated that a global shift towards a vegan diet is necessary to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Today, no one can offer any reasonable justification for continuing to support the production of animal-derived foods - especially not those who care deeply about the planet, just as Goldsmith does.

PETA - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" - notes that a nation-wide shift to a vegan diet would also save the lives of millions of animals who are raised and slaughtered for food in New Zealand each year, an extremely resource-intensive practice that uses vast quantities of land, water, and crops and subjects gentle, sensitive animals to systemic abuse and painful, terrifying deaths.