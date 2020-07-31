Police acknowledge sentencing in Kapiti homicide

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 13:01

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Anna Grant, Kapiti Police:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Brian McConachie in the Wellington High Court today.

McConachie has been sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Irina Scantee (also known as Irina Czibesz) on 17 August 2019.

Irina's death has been a source of enormous grief for her family and loved ones, both here in New Zealand and in her home country of Romania.

The sentence imposed today will not ease that grief, but is nevertheless an important step in the healing process.

I would like to acknowledge three other victims in this matter - the members of the public who witnessed Irina's death.

Their victim impact statements demonstrated what an incredibly traumatic event this was for them.

I thank them for their courage and strength throughout this investigation.