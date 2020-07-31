Two arrested following Nelson robberies

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 13:45

Nelson Police have arrested two people following an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Washington Valley, Nelson, on 29 July.

About 2pm, a 21-year-old man was taken from his address to a local ATM and was made to take money out of his account.

The same man had also made a second complaint relating to a robbery the previous weekend, where his cell phone was taken by the same offenders.

Police today executed a search warrant at a local address and took two men, aged 18 and 20, into custody.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, and are due appear in Nelson District Court this afternoon.