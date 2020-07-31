Swim the Distance challenge is back - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 14:42

Swim from Gisborne to Mahia, Gisborne to Waikaremoana, or even Gisborne to Dunedin as many times as possible, all in the 50m Gisborne Olympic Pool.

Swim the Distance, one of our most popular events, is back, and for the last time in our old and cherished pool. The event will be celebrating its 10th year and is being supported by Recreational Services as the event sponsor.

The aquatic version of the Everest Challenge, Swim the Distance is our own indoor swimming challenge, and every year in the depths of winter it encourages participants to swim 45.5km, or the equivalent of Gisborne to Mahia, over two months.

You can invite your friends, whÄnau or workmates to take the challenge with you, as you chalk up the laps at the pool in the early hours, after work, or marathon it over the weekend.

"The days are getting longer, so it’s not as bad as it seems," said Hendrik Geyer, aquatics service leader at the Olympic Pool.

‘We always have a few teams competing, and there’s a great team spirit and a feeling of camaraderie among the swimmers. And with the recent government funding announcement to redevelop the pools, this will be your last chance to do the big swim in this pool."

The entry fee is $50, which includes two months unlimited admission to the pools, including the outdoor pool for the hardy.

Group entry is $50pp (with a minimum of 6 people).

To sign up, head to Gisborne Olympic Pools and start knocking off those kilometres.

Swim the Distance is a partnership event run by Sport Gisborne TairÄwhiti and Gisborne District Council. For more information or to download your registration form go to https://www.sportgisborne.org.nz/sport-event/swim-the-distance