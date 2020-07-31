Mayoral Forum hosts Conservation Minister, Civil Defence Director - ORC

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 15:06

The Otago Mayoral Forum welcomed a Government Minister and a senior public servant to its meeting in Dunedin today. Eugenie Sage, Minister for Conservation and Associate Minister for the Environment, and Sarah Stuart-Black, Director of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, joined the Forum to discuss opportunities for Otago in a COVID-19 setting.

Minister Eugenie Sage spoke to the Forum about solid waste and recycling, as well as the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan, who chairs the Mayoral Forum, said the Minister’s visit was valuable for the Forum.

"Otago residents are committed to managing waste within our region, and not sending it away to become someone else’s problem. This is an issue where we need to work together to achieve our goals."

"And Jobs for Nature is a great fit for Otago. We’re a big region and the pandemic has hit hard for some of our workers, especially in the tourism sector," Mr Cadogan said.

"It’s important that Otago’s leaders work together, especially when we’re engaging with central government. The collective is stronger than each of us as individuals."

This was evident during the COVID-19 response period, Mr Cadogan said.

"The Otago Mayoral Forum met online regularly during lockdown, leading to a joint request to Civil Defence to increase support for foreign nationals stranded in our region."

"The visit from Sarah Stuart-Black is an opportunity to discuss how we can strengthen our regional response to future events."

The Forum is made up of the region’s Mayors and the Chair of the Otago Regional Council, along with their Chief Executives. Its role is to encourage collaboration and coordination, for the good of Otago’s communities and natural environment.

The Forum will look for further opportunities to engage with key leaders after the elections in September.