Appeal for witnesses following fatal crash in Takapau

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 15:25

Police investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 2 in Takapau are appealing for witnesses.

The two-vehicle crash near the State Highway 50 intersection was reported around 5.50pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have driven past the crash or witnessed the movement of a white-coloured light truck near the intersection between State Highway 50 and State Highway 2.

If you have any information that can assist our investigation please contact Police on 105 quoting job number 200731/0601.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.