Clock starts on transition period for mandatory pregnancy warning labels - FSANZ

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) today announced the start of a three year transition period for mandatory pregnancy warning labels on alcohol.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the new requirements take effect from today following gazettal in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code (the Code).

"Following a request for review, Minister's responsible for food regulation have agreed to a revised warning label and an extended transition period for industry from two years to three years.

"In October 2018 Ministers asked FSANZ to develop a mandatory pregnancy warning label to reinforce Australian and New Zealand government advice to women not to consume alcohol during pregnancy.

"Alcohol exposure during pregnancy can result in the baby being affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), a life-long disability which can significantly impact individuals, families and the wider community.

"Evidence indicates that when combined with other public health initiatives, pregnancy warning labels can contribute to increased awareness of the risks of drinking alcohol while pregnant," Mr Booth said.

Further information about the new requirements, including downloadable warning labels are available on the FSANZ website.