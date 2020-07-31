Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki in NZ

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 17:14

Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 75 years on

Commemorative events in Aotearoa New Zealand 2020

Link to share: https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/atomic-bombings-of-hiroshima-and-nagasaki-commemorative-events-in-aotearoa-new-z/3182449471809168

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima (6 August) and Nagasaki (9 August). This note has details of the iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand online forum, commemorative events in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, and some suggestions of things you can do wherever you are.

- Online forum -

~ Thursday 6 August - Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki, an online lunchtime forum on Hiroshima Day with Disarmament Ambassador Dell Higgie to remember the atomic bombings, launch an important message from New Zealand to the world, and discuss progress towards eliminating nuclear weapons. From 1pm to 2pm on Zoom, details of how you can register will be available at https://www.facebook.com/events/306576284027353 on Monday, or on request from iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand, icanz@xtra.co.nz - if you would like to ask a question to be answered during the forum, please email it to icanz@xtra.co.nz Organised by iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with yDisarm and the NZ Red Cross.

- Auckland -

~ Sunday, 9 August - Hiroshima / Nagasaki Never again! You are warmly invited to join us at 5.30pm, in the Courtyard outside Ellen Melville Centre, 2 Freyberg Place, central Auckland for speakers, poetry, music and candle lighting. Organised by WILPF Tamaki Makaurau, for more information please contact ruth.calliope@gmail.com

- Wellington -

~ Sunday, 2 August - Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing commemoration: from 9am to 10.30am, at the Peace Flame Garden (city side of Rose Garden), Wellington Botanic Garden, or in the nearby Tropical Begonia House if it is raining. Organised by Richard Tingey, more information is available at https://hdwn.webs.com

- Christchurch -

~ Sunday, 9 August - 75 Years on: Remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Join us to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 75 years ago and to say "Never again!"There will be music, speakers and candles. Starts at 11am at the World Peace Bell in the Botanic Gardens. Organised by WILPF Otautahi and DSC, RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/572240577041358

- Dunedin -

~ Thursday 6 August - Hiroshima Day Peace Ceremony to honour the dead and join in hope and prayers for a future without nuclear weapons. All welcome, starts at 10.40am at the Peace Pole, Otago Museum Reserve (or in the Student Union in the event of wet weather, directions will be available near the Peace Pole). Organised by Dunedin Friends and the National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies.

- Things you can do wherever you are -

~ Sign the Appeal of the Hibakusha for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons - The Appeal of the Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) reads: "Earnestly desiring the elimination of nuclear weapons without delay, we, the Hibakusha, call on all State Governments to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons", you can add your name at https://hibakusha-appeal.net/english

~ Watch the 2020 Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony - this year’s ceremony will be live streamed from Hiroshima on 6 August from 6.30am to 8.50am ( NZ time 9.30am to 11.50am) at https://www.city.hiroshima.lg.jp/site/english/175828.html - details of this year’s ceremony are available at https://www.city.hiroshima.lg.jp/site/english/169894.html

~ From nuclear weapons-free Aotearoa New Zealand to a nuclear weapons-free world - Join the call for action to abolish nuclear weapons with iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand, the NZ national campaign of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize laureate International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, at http://www.icanw.org.nz or email icanz@xtra.co.nz if you would like to go on the mailing list for updates on progress towards universalising the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

~ Use and / or share the Peace Sunday resource from Christian World Service (CWS) - "When so much is uncertain, praying together for peace can bring us together as a strong community prepared to do all we can to confront injustice and violence. In the Methodist/Presbyterian calendar Peace Sunday is the closest Sunday to 6 August, Hiroshima Day - this year 9 August. Anglicans recognise a Special Intention ‘For the Peace of the World’. With the help of Rev Dr Peter Matheson, CWS has prepared worship resources to support your prayers and action for peace. "No justice. No peace." This year’s Peace Sunday resource, ‘And no one shall make them Afraid’, is available at https://cws.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Peace-Sunday-2020.pdf