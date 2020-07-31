Applications open for new community grant - Horowhenua District Council

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 18:11

Applications are now open for Horowhenua District Council’s new Community Support Grant, as well as for the Shannon Community Development Grant and the Creative Communities Scheme Grant. Applicants for the first round of these grants for this financial year open on 1 August and close on 31 August 2020. Council’s Community Development Advisor, Neil Hirini, said the new Community Support Grant aims to support community initiatives that enhance wellbeing and social connectedness in the wake of COVID-19.

The Community Support Grant combines funds from six of Council’s regular community grants, which have been suspended for this financial year. It has $160,000 to disperse. Applicants can apply for any amount, with the average grant expected to be between $500 and $3,000. Applications are open to non-profit organisations meeting grant criteria to assist with projects, events and costs associated with responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and support for community recovery.

The Shannon Community Development Grant provides targeted funding to non-profit organisations that bring benefits to the Shannon community, as well as to local individuals seeking scholarships for sporting and educational pursuits. The Grant has $13,000 to distribute and grants are usually between $300 and $2,000.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administered by local government authorities. It provides arts funding to local groups and individuals. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2,000.

Council is managing applications for all grants through its new online grants managing tool, SmartyGrants, and applicants will need to set up a SmartyGrants account.

Mr Hirini said Council is offering three drop-in sessions to help people set up their SmartyGrants account and make an application:

10am to 4pm on Tuesday 4 August at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ in Levin

10am to 4pm on Wednesday 5 August at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton

10am to 4pm on Thursday 6 August at Shannon Library "There are so many great ideas and initiatives out there in our community. If you have a project, idea or cause that you think is a good fit for one of our grants, we invite you to come along to one of our drop-in sessions. Our team will be happy to advise and support you through the process," Mr Hirini said.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.