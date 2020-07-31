Appeal for information following robbery in Naenae

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 18:15

Police were called to a report of a robbery on Horlor Street, Naenae, about 7:10pm last night.

A man had entered a bar armed with a firearm and threatened staff, before taking cash from the premises.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police made enquiries in the area but were unable to locate the offender.

A scene examination is ongoing today.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious and has not yet spoken with Police is asked to call on 105 and quote file number 200730/0281.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.