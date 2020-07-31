Tasman Police locate motorcycle and seek owner

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 21:50

Tasman Police have located a motorcycle near Lankey's Creek walkway, State Highway 7, in Blacks Point, Buller.

The owner of the motor cycle is believed to be 31-year-old Camille Bouchou.

Camille was last seen about 1pm yesterday in the vicinity of the track.

Police have commenced a search of the area to try and locate Camille.

Anyone who may have seen Camille, his motorcycle or is able to share information about him generally is asked to contact the police on 105 quoting event number P043114690.