Missing person in Gisborne

Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - 21:20

Eastern Police are appealing for any sightings of 31-year-old Paora Walters.

Mr Walters was last seen on 18 July, he may be in either Gisborne or Dunedin.

Police have concerns for Mr Walters’ welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

He is approximately 180cm tall and has a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 - quoting file number 200723/3863.