Powerball rolls over: $34 million up for grabs on Wednesday

Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - 21:39

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $34 million.

"High jackpots capture the imagination of Kiwis all around the country and we know Kiwis will be dreaming about what they would do if they won $34 million with Powerball on Wednesday," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"We’re expecting Lotto stores around the country to be busy, so players should get in early to make sure they’re in to win."

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Pukekohe and Christchurch will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Pukekohe in Pukekohe and Fresh Choice Edgeware in Christchurch.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Tauranga and Otago, who took home $250,000 each. The winning Strike tickets were sold at AJ's Lotto in Tauranga and on MyLotto to a player in Otago.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 22, 24, 34, 16, 31 and 7. Bonus ball 20 and Powerball 2.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Wednesday’s $34 million Powerball draw from any Lotto retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart - this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits.