Officer injured during Huntly incident

Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - 16:55

About 12.52am today, Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Great South Road, Huntly, due to the manner of driving.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

About 1am, on Tumate Mahuta Drive, Huntly, the vehicle clipped a patrol car and hit an officer who had been laying spikes.

The officer sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

They have since been discharged and are recovering at home.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is assisting Police with enquiries and charges are yet to be determined.