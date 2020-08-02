Fatal dirt bike incident in Helensville

|
One person has died following a dirt bike crash at a motorbike park in Helensville.
Police were called to the single-vehicle crash about 2:15pm.
Members of the public had attempted to render medical attention but the rider sadly died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and WorkSafe has been advised.
