Road closed, expect delays in Tangoio

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 09:10

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a truck and a car on SH2, Tongoio, Hastings District.

Police were called about 6.25am.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, however the road is expected to be closed for some time while haulage is arranged for the truck.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.