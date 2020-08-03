Arrest made for New Plymouth service station robbery

|
Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a service station on Leach Street in New Plymouth last week have made an arrest.
A 26-year-old local man was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.
He is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court today.
