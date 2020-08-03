Waikato environmental advocates sought for volunteer group - council

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 10:11

Shepherd Isaac remembers his father reciting karakia - "making us one with the environment" - when walking ancient tracks and entering the water to collect and prepare kai.

"But modern times have brought pressures, challenges and struggles for our environment," he says. "There is room for improvement, and that’s why I like being part of ACRE - to advocate and reconnect our past for the future moving forward."

The Advisory Committee for the Regional Environment (ACRE) is a consultative group of up to 15 members who attend Waikato Regional Council meetings, liaise with staff and councillors and make submissions on the council’s environmental policies and plans.

ACRE chairperson Anna Casey-Cox says: "The environmental sector is dynamic and ACRE seeks to be an effective and informed advocate. We frequently invite people to join the meetings to provide greater insight on particular environmental issues.

"Given the access members have to current information and developments, they are responsible for sharing this information back to the communities they connect with, helping to build the ability of the community to have a voice in local and national policy direction," Ms Casey-Cox says.

She says the group’s members are active in various aspects of environmental work in the community.

"I’m community organiser for Go Eco, which supports diverse community environmental action, including restoration, kai initiatives, predator control and advocacy. This provides valuable insights and knowledge for my contribution to ACRE.

"The committee meets monthly and keeps pace with regional and national environmental policy development and seeks to bring a community perspective and voice to these developments."

There are up to seven vacancies after longstanding members Kemble Pudney and Dr Dell Hood, as well as others, stood down from the group.

"Both Kemble and Dell brought considerable knowledge regarding community restoration projects and government processes, and they continue to be very active in achieving positive environmental outcomes in our community."

Ms Casey-Cox says the group is especially keen to receive applications from MÄori, Pasifika and young people who are actively engaged in environmental work in the community.

Members are appointed for a three-year term and are eligible for re-election. Consideration will be given to the geographical spread of applicants, their associated networks and environmental knowledge.

Mr Isaac is using his knowledge and passion for tuna (eels) to support ACRE in advocating for better drain management in the Hauraki area, and more extensive riparian planting throughout the region.

"I have to thank my dad, Thomas Rangi Murupara Bird Isaac, for taking me out when I was a youngster to gather food - watercress, puha, edible mushrooms, wild boar and deer, but most in particular eels.

"I asked dad once when we were out gathering why he mumbled or talked to himself always. He told me that he chants (karakia) from the moment we leave home, when we're walking ancient tracks and when we enter the water when we collect and prepare kai.

"It made us one with the environment; I am the mountain, water and land, we relate in every way possible and are safe."

Nominations for the vacancies close at 5pm on Monday, 31 August. For the nomination form and more information about the group go to waikatoregion.govt.nz/Acre.