Community asked to consider options for Stage Two of Wanaka Lakefront Development

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 11:05

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has released two Concept Plans for Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan and is calling for community feedback.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Dr Thunes Cloete said that both plans feature an active travel promenade along the lakefront, providing pedestrians and cyclists with the continous access they crave. Parking will be removed from grass verges in the area, with existing trees retained and the introduction of a new feature garden.

Concept Plan #1 for Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan would see the introduction of parking along the lakeside of Ardmore Street, with new Millennium Pathway tiles to be laid in an alternative location.

Concept Plan #2 features the Millennium Pathway remaining in its existing location, and no parking added to the lakeside of Ardmore Street.

"In 2019, we received direction to revisit our plans for Stage Two with community feedback presenting opposing views. Some members of our community wanted more parking alternatives, and others wanted the Millennium Pathway to stay in its current location," Dr Cloete said.

"However, the proposed parking along Ardmore Street first consulted on and adopted in the 2016 WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan overlaps with the Millennium Path. We acknowledge that both elements are very important to the WÄnaka community, and we’re looking for their guidance on how to proceed."

WÄnaka Community Board (WCB) Chairperson, Barry Bruce said that while some may struggle with the choice at hand, he was encouraged by the fact that both Concept Plans would see people and pedestrians able to enjoy the lakefront in all forms.

"Stage Two is largely driven by providing continuous access around our lakefront, and by removing car parking from the grass verges, we're taking one of the most popular places in WÄnaka and safeguarding it for our residents and visitors to enjoy, both now and into the future," Mr Bruce said.

"Whatever the final outcome may be, I'm heartened by the fact that we're one step closer to seeing runners and cyclists, pedestrians and picnickers enjoying WÄnaka's lakefront in all its glory."

Mr Bruce added that all feedback on the Concept Plans would be considered by Council, with any final decision resting with the WÄnaka Community Board.

Feedback on both Concept Plans opened at 9.00am on Monday 3 August. To view and provide feedback on the Concept Plans for Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan, head to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz. Feedback closes on Sunday 30 August at 5.00pm.

MEDIA ADVISORY | PÄNUI PÄPÄHO

Locals are also invited to attend a number of drop-in sessions being held in and around WÄnaka.

Date Time Location Wednesday 5 August 5.00pm - 7.00pm Lake WÄnaka Centre Tuesday 11 August 5.00pm - 7.00pm Lake WÄnaka Centre Saturday 15 August 11.00am - 1.00pm Lakefront - Stage Two area Thursday 20 August 2.00pm - 4.00pm New World - Three Parks