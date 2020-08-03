Natural Heritage Fund applications open - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 11:41

Council is now taking applications for the Natural Heritage Fund, to assist private landowners to protect or enhance indigenous biodiversity on their land.

Any privately-owned land within the district is eligible for the funding, which is made available instead of rates remissions on a limited number of properties. Biodiversity protection and enhancement is a core activity of regional and unitary councils.

Since its inception in 2013, the Natural Heritage Fund has helped fund 39 projects and allocated more than $300,000 for native planting, pest and weed control and stock exclusion fencing. The aim is to protect and restore indigenous vegetation, wetlands and waterways.

There is about $40,000 available each year for one or more projects, with applications ranked on biodiversity merit and approved to the extent of available funds. At least 50 percent of the total cost of the project is to come from an alternative source.

Paul and Sarah Williams of Turihaua Angus Stud were able to plant four water reservoirs with funding from the Natural Heritage Fund in 2017 and 2018. They received $13,000 which helped provide for six hectares of native wetland and tree species to be planted along the riparian margins of the reservoirs. The plantings are now well established and this work has formed part of their overall Turihaua Stream restoration plan.

Applications for this year’s funding round are open now until October, for projects planned to commence in 2021.

Please visit www.gdc.govt.nz/natural-heritage-fund for more information and the application form.