Stormwater upgrade suspended - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 11:48

Due to recent wet weather, Council has suspended stage one of the stormwater upgrade work on Rutene Road until spring.

The temporary water supply will remain in place until work recommences in late September. During the suspension period our contractor Fulton Hogan will continue to maintain the grass area.

Stage one of the stormwater upgrade project is now expected to be completed by December 2020. Stage two, from 125 to 207 Rutene Road, is likely to commence in February 2021 with completion by June 2021.

The $2.6m project involves installing a new pipe along Rutene Road to reduce flooding into private properties and wastewater discharges into our rivers during weather events.

For more information about the project, see https://www.gdc.govt.nz/stormwater-upgrade-rutene-road

Council apologises for the disruption and thanks residents for their patience while the work is on hold.