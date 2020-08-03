Vincent Spatial Plan project drop-in sessions under way

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 12:26

Spatial Planning is underway

Central Otago District Council is launching into the Vincent Spatial Plan project and want to talk with and hear the views of communities.

Council staff and spatial plan consultants are holding public drop-in sessions in Omakau, Alexandra and Clyde this month to discuss with people their views on topics such as the conversion of rural land to lifestyle blocks, increasing the spread of townships, smaller sections and apartment-style living in townships.

The Vincent Spatial Plan is being developed to provide direction for future planning and development, particularly in and around the townships of Alexandra, Clyde, Omakau and Ophir. This information will then feed into the Council’s District Plan and will help shape future investment in infrastructure services.

The project is looking at growth projections for the next 30 years to ensure the spatial plan framework will address future demand and accommodate compatible land use.

A masterplan is also being developed for the Alexandra Airport as part of this planning process. The airport is experiencing growth and planning is underway to ensure future development at the airport does not impact on its functionality.

CODC Executive Manager - Planning and Environment Louise van der Voort said it was important that the Vincent Spatial Plan "reflects what our communities want for their future."

"We want to meet with people, so that we can understand how and where they want development to occur, and to make sure that as we grow we are also protecting what is important to our communities."

The information gathered from these drop-in sessions will help shape the recommended direction of the spatial plan. There will be further engagement opportunities through the process to test the direction and consider options for future growth.

Central Otago Councillor and Vincent Community Board Chair Martin McPherson encouraged the community to get along to a session.

"We want to ensure the Vincent community is informed and involved as the spatial plan project progresses. It is vital that this is a collaborative development process and that the community has ownership of the spatial plan outcomes."

Dates and venues for the drop-in sessions:

Tuesday 18 August, 4.30pm - 7.00pm - Matakanui-combined Rugby Club, Omakau

Wednesday 19 August, 4.30pm - 6.30pm - Alexandra Community House

Thursday 20 August, 4.30pm - 6.30pm - Clyde Bowling Club