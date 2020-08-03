Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 13:06

KaipÄtiki Project are gearing up for their first annual Christmas Tree planting day on Saturday, 22 August at the North Shore’s Eskdale Reserve. This doesn’t mean they are flooding the reserve with tinsel draped pine trees, but instead planting over 200 native trees and other plants. These trees have all been given as Christmas presents by members of the community through KaipÄtiki Project’s ‘Gift a Tree’ campaign.

Gift givers and receivers alike will be turning up on the day, along with KaipÄtiki Project’s loyal volunteer base, to get their hands dirty and help plant the gifts.

The idea behind the ‘Gift a Tree’ campaign is turning some of the wastefulness of superfluous gift-giving into a community endeavour that will echo on through the generations, while providing vital funding for the future of the community-led organisation. Trees were gifted from a whole range of people, from grandparents to their grandchildren as a reminder to look after the planet or people immigrating to Aotearoa sharing something special about their new country.

KaipÄtiki Project’s Marketing Strategist, Blanka Ros, notes that "These trees are all gifted to each other within the community, with people forgoing receiving presents for a more meaningful and valuable experience that future generation get a piece of when they walk through the beautiful native bush in the Eskdale Reserve. We hope that people will see their impact and stay connected to the reserve beyond the planting day".

Like many things, the planting day was originally set to happen during the Covid-19 lockdown. Undeterred by the delay, KaipÄtiki Project will be rolling out the red carpet for their volunteers in true kiwi spirit with a sausage sizzle.

They see a healthy future for this endeavour and plan on making it an annual event.

The planting day also coincides with the Conservation Week where we encourage everyone to see nature through new eyes, while leaving behind a legacy that will impact an entire community for generations. It is easy to forget, when we live in such a beautiful country, that keeping it beautiful requires work and time.

What: Community Planting Day of ‘Christmas Gifts’

When: Saturday, 22 August, 10am - 1pm

Where: Eskdale Reserve, Glenfield Road entrance, Glenfield, Auckland

RSVP at kaipatiki.org.nz to ensure we have enough sausage sizzle on the day