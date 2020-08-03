Creative NZ opens first opportunities under 12-month investment plan

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 13:45

Creative New Zealand opens the first opportunities in its 12-month investment plan, announced in July and following the completion of its first phase COVID-19 emergency response.

The opportunities opened this morning offer funding for short-term projects and longer-term planning.

The 12-month investment plan offers arts funding through to 30 June 2021, with the first decisions notified in mid-September 2020. The programme is designed to offer support and funding across the arts community, to artists, arts practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations as they transition into a COVID-19-impacted ‘new normal’, recognising there will not be enough funding to meet the increasing demand.

"We’re supporting more artists than ever before and will be able to continue that through our 12-month plan, using the $25 million new money as well as our annual investment," says Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright.

Creative New Zealand’s Senior Manager for Arts Development Services, Cath Cardiff, says, "As signalled when we announced this programme last month, we’ve reviewed our processes to best manage demand and also improve the experience for applicants."

"We’ve incorporated learnings and feedback from our phase one COVID-19 response, and believe these opportunities remain efficient, effective and flexible, as well as sustainable for our organisation. Even with the additional one-off funding boost this year, we will not be able to satisfy all requests for support."

Arts Grants: first round (of eight) - short-term project funding to support more sustainable careers, encourage innovation and the development of arts practice, and provide opportunities for diverse communities to access the arts (funding may be for projects that include international activity).

Annual Arts Grants - supporting the presentation of a regular or continuous programme of activity over a 12-month period and/or produce or present a significant event or project.

Creative New Zealand’s first phase emergency response allocated $29 million to the New Zealand arts sector.

