Missing person in Hastings - NZ Police

Eastern Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 83-year-old Tiria Whaanga.
She was last seen getting a bus into central Hastings this afternoon.
Tiria is described as 5’4, of slight build with dark hair.
She was wearing a brown beanie, a cream/brown jersey and jeans.
Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting event number: P043155705.
A photo of Tiria is available on Eastern District Police Facebook.
