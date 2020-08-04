Police officer used excessive force during arrest - IPCA

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 11:01

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found an officer used excessive force when arresting a suspect and should have been charged with a criminal offence.

On 10 February 2019, Police attended a family harm incident. The suspect attempted to run the attending officers over in a driveway with his car, narrowly missing them, before fleeing the scene. A short pursuit followed, ending when the suspect stopped his car.

The arrest was captured on CCTV and the footage shows the suspect getting out of his car and lying face down on the ground with his hands behind his head. One of the officers is then seen firmly placing a foot on his head, kicking his body several times and punching him to the head before he is handcuffed and arrested.

The Police found the officer’s use of force was excessive but decided not to charge him with a criminal offence as they did not believe it was in the public interest to do so.

The Authority agrees the officer used excessive force during the arrest but disagrees with the Police decision not to charge the officer and can identify no public interest argument which would justify not charging him. The officer was dealt with appropriately through a confidential employment process.