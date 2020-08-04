Fine for illegal river works sends strong message - council

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 12:51

A fine of $45,000 imposed by the Environment Court today sends a strong message to anyone carrying out river works without proper authorisation.

The fine was handed down to Phillip Potroz after the Taranaki Regional Council took him to court for undertaking major unlicensed river works along 260 metres of a tributary of the upper Kahouri Stream in January and February last year.

The Council’s Director-Resource Management, Fred McLay, says the case highlights the importance of checking whether any activities in or near waterways require a resource consent before beginning work.

This is because of the risk of significant direct damage to steam habitats, and hence waterway health, and the release of sediment loads that create problems downstream of the work site.

"If people are unsure they should refer to the Regional Fresh Water Plan for Taranaki or contact the Council’s consents staff by emailing consents@trc.govt.nz or on 0800 736 222," says Mr McLay.

Regional Fresh Water Plan: www.trc.govt.nz/regional-fresh-water-plan