Call for feedback on draft Transport Strategy - council

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 13:42

TaupÅ District Council is calling for feedback on its draft Transport Strategy, to better understand the community’s transport services and infrastructure needs.

The draft strategy sets out a number of key themes and ideas that council hopes will start the conversation to help inform its long-term transport priorities and direction.

Mayor David Trewavas said it was important to hear feedback from the community on the draft strategy.

"Our top priority is safety for our users, but on top of that there are a number of other priorities that we’d like your feedback on - from creating a cycling and walking friendly district to ensuring resilient infrastructure and supporting a vibrant district," he said.

"We are also asking a number of questions covering safety on rural roads, intersection and traffic flow, how to better support vibrancy through infrastructure, pedestrian and cycling connections and crossings."

Feedback on the draft Transport Strategy is open from midday, Tuesday 4 August - 5pm, Friday 4 September 2020.

For further information and to provide feedback head to www.taupodc.govt.nz/council/consultation/draft-transport-strategy