Three Waters Reform developments ramping up - CODC

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 17:13

Central Otago District Council has acknowledged this afternoon’s announcement by the Minister of Local Government of the Three Waters Reform funding allocations.

Chief Executive Sanchia Jacobs said the proposed water reforms have been on the radar for some time and staff had been "working to position CODC to be able to respond however the Council deems appropriate once they have a chance to consider the proposal".

"That work has included keeping a close eye on all the information coming out of Wellington, working with our regional counterparts and taking time to consider the best options for our community for Council to consider."

The government’s investment package is structured into two components - a direct allocation to each council and a regional allocation. Central Otago District Council’s ‘notional’ allocation has been set at $4.73 million and the Otago regional allocation at $20.6 million, a portion of which will be allocated to Central Otago by regional agreement.

"While we welcome any investment from Central Government in our region it is important we take the time to consider the detail of the latest announcement and our next steps," said Ms Jacobs.

"Our Council, led by Executive Manager - Infrastructure Services Julie Muir, has been working with our neighbouring Otago and Southland councils to investigate what a collaborative approach to the delivery of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services could look like and how it could benefit our communities and environment. That work will now ramp up to ensure that Central Otago can determine its involvement as part of a regional response to the Government’s proposal going forward."

Ms Jacobs said CODC would be in a position to comment further in due course once the proposal had been fully considered.

Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan said he as "looking forward to discussions with councillors this month on the best way forward for Central Otago".