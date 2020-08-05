Belonging and Inclusion Hui planned for Christchurch

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 09:22

When do you feel you belong? What stops you from feeling like you belong? And what needs to change? These three key questions will be posed at a Hui to be held in Christchurch on Saturday, 15 August 2020.

Led by Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono, the Hui is one of three being held in major cities across the country - and is part of a nationwide road trip currently underway to hold conversations around the concepts of belonging and inclusion.

Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono was formed last year with the support of people across the country who are committed to building an inclusive society. This year, the focus is on connecting with a wide range of New Zealanders to hear their experiences on belonging and inclusion. This will be used to develop a strategy, which will be implemented by forming ‘constellations’ - a network of people and organisations working together on a common goal.

"We have a vision for a country where everyone has a place to belong," says Anjum Rahman, Founder and Project Lead for Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono.

"The freedom to thrive, to be understood and appreciated for your individuality - and to be embraced as a valued member of New Zealand society. These are all things we want as individuals and communities. This initiative will focus on how we can support that."

The project provides a platform to talk to as many people as possible about their experiences and insights.

"Discrimination and exclusion touch so many of us in different ways," says Rahman. "By holding conversations with those affected, we can develop a way forward based on their stories, their needs and their suggestions for change."

Individuals or groups interested in joining the Christchurch Hui can contact kiaora@inclusiveaotearoa.nz.