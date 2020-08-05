Clock ticking for environmental nominations - council

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 09:31

What do schoolchildren, farmers, conservation groups and their volunteers, one-woman environmental campaigners, major corporates, small high-tech enterprises have in common?

Answer: They can all be winners in the annual Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards. Last year’s 17 winners came from a wide spectrum - see their video profiles at www.trc.govt.nz/award-winners.

This year’s awards will be presented in October and nominations close in just over two weeks’ time on 21 August.

"It’s more important than ever for the whole community to appreciate and draw inspiration from those who work tirelessly in many different ways to ensure our precious native plants and wildlife are protected and can thrive in healthy ecosystems," says the Council Chair, David MacLeod. "We know their efforts have been continuing even through the restrictions and difficulties thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic. These people thoroughly deserve a pat on the back."

People can nominate themselves or their organisation, or another person or organisation.

For details of award categories and criteria, and an online nomination form, go to www.trc.govt.nz/awards.

The awards are made in five categories:

- Environmental leadership in business.

- Environmental leadership in dairy farming, sponsored by Fonterra.

- Environmental leadership in land management, sponsored by Dow AgroSciences.

- Environmental action in the community, sponsored by Methanex.

- Environmental action in education, sponsored by Contact Energy.

Todd Energy Ltd is an additional event sponsor. Sponsorship support allows the awards to be presented at a catered evening function.