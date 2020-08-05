Progress on rural road repairs, Mata Road reopened - Council

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 11:28

Significant progress has been made on local road repairs across the region since the recent flooding, however subsidence is still an issue.

Council Journeys staff have been working closely with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to evaluate the total cost and repair strategy after the damage caused by the severe weather.

Mata Road upper and lower are now open to heavy vehicles, however extreme caution is still advised.

"The decision to close the Mata Road for this extended period of time has allowed us to complete temporary repairs at a number of locations and allow the worst hit areas to dry out and stabilise," says Journeys operations manager Donna McArthur.

Waiomatatini Road near Ruatorea remains open to 4x4 vehicles after the road dropped over three metres, requiring major structural repair.

"The situation on Waiomatatini Road is a lot more complex. We’re working closely with engineers to confirm a permanent structural repair process to reopen the road to all vehicles," she says.

"We understand the impact these closures have on local communities and local industry. We really appreciate their ongoing patience."

Keelan, Pehiri, Glenroy and other roads have now reopened to all vehicles, however caution is still advised as repair works continue. Further slips have been registered on East Cape Road.

"Downer and our local contracting workforce have gone over and above to achieve the progress we’ve seen so far. It’s been an incredible effort," said Ms McArthur.

For updates on road conditions and closures, see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.