Nominations for Civic Honours Awards now open - council

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 12:41

Do you know someone in Horowhenua who deserves recognition for outstanding voluntary service? If so, Horowhenua District Council’s Civic Honours Awards are the perfect opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve.

Nominations for the Civic Honours Awards are now open.

Civic Honours Awards recognise outstanding voluntary service by individuals and community groups across eight categories: community, cultural, education, recreation/sport, religion, social, youth and conservation. Nominations will be considered by Horowhenua District Council’s Community Funding and Recognition Committee, which is comprised of five councillors. Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden encouraged people to nominate those worthy of recognition. "These awards recognise the many volunteers in our district who work tirelessly in our community and the huge difference they make to the lives of many others," he said.

"This year we have special reason to celebrate the many selfless individuals who serve behind the scenes as members of local groups, societies and other organisations, as we reflect on the contributions of volunteers who supported those in need during lockdown."

Nominations close on Monday 14 September. Successful nominees and their whÄnau will be invited to attend the Civic Awards evening on Thursday 19 November 2020, when the awards will be presented.

For more information, including guidelines and criteria, and to download nomination forms, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/civichonours. If you need assistance with accessing or downloading the online forms, staff at Council’s customer service centres will be happy to help.